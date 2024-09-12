Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up to $133.54

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $133.54, but opened at $137.12. Carvana shares last traded at $134.82, with a volume of 538,049 shares trading hands.

CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 3.43.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $14,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 690,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,710,225.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $14,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 690,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,710,225.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,690,422 shares of company stock valued at $359,827,927. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $63,767,000. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,686,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 135.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

