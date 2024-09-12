Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,153 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,040,000 after purchasing an additional 53,318 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE:CVNA opened at $133.68 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $159.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.40.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.