Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,153 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,040,000 after purchasing an additional 53,318 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $133.68 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $159.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $7,043,443.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,397 shares in the company, valued at $19,150,427.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,547,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $7,043,443.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,150,427.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,690,422 shares of company stock worth $359,827,927 over the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.40.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

