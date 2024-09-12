Cardano Tops One Day Trading Volume of $278.96 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.75 billion and approximately $278.96 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.96 or 0.04066817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00040768 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00014714 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

