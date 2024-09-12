Cardano (ADA) Price Up 9.9% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.72 billion and $275.86 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,350.15 or 0.04041731 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00040973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014596 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

