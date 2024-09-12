CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Down 93.4% in August

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,700 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the August 15th total of 4,145,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.0 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACDSF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.08. 236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,015. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $2.31.

About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. CLAR has since grown to be a global REIT anchored in Singapore, with a strong focus on tech and logistics properties in developed markets.

