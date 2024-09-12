CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Down 93.4% in August

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,700 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the August 15th total of 4,145,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.0 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ACDSF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.08. 236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,015. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $2.31.
About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
