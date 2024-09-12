Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $133.88 and last traded at $134.62. Approximately 784,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,454,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,299,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 27,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

