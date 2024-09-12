Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Stock Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,913,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883,726 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $158,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 103,795 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 346,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 189,573 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 243,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 138,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,196,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,763,000 after acquiring an additional 569,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 291,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 66,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.