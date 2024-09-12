CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 84,132,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 142,194,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.21. The stock has a market cap of £6.05 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83.

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

