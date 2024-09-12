Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.09.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $1,069,292.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,074.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $1,069,292.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,074.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,497 shares of company stock worth $6,732,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

