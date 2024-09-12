Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.36 and last traded at C$6.38. Approximately 307,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,194,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEED shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ATB Capital set a C$10.00 target price on Canopy Growth and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.90 to C$10.63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.45.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Canopy Growth

The company has a market capitalization of C$545.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

In other Canopy Growth news, Director David Eric Klein sold 40,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total value of C$335,303.84. In other Canopy Growth news, Director David Eric Klein sold 40,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total value of C$335,303.84. Also, Senior Officer Christelle Gedeon sold 16,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total value of C$140,253.67. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Stories

