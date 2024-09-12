Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

CNQ stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.51. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,485,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 99,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 50,744 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 64.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,243,000 after purchasing an additional 464,677 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 97.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

