Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of CPB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,128. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

