Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 23,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 47,059 shares.The stock last traded at $37.45 and had previously closed at $37.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st.

Get Camden National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Camden National

Camden National Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $553.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Camden National had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Camden National during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Camden National by 89.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Camden National during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden National

(Get Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.