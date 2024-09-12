Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $746.7 million-$761.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.4 million. Caleres also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.000-4.150 EPS.

Caleres Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CAL opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95. Caleres has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.93.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $665,256.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $665,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,208 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

