Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Caleres has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Caleres to earn $4.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Caleres Stock Performance

CAL stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.93. Caleres has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $176,891.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $605,060.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,333,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,181 shares of company stock worth $1,447,208 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

