Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Short Interest Update

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 295.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVKD traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.70. 54,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,784. The company has a market capitalization of $171.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.74. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $32.55.

Get Cadrenal Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.20 target price on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.