Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Financial Survey

LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

LadRx has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LadRx and Cabaletta Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LadRx 0 0 0 0 N/A Cabaletta Bio 0 0 9 0 3.00

Profitability

Cabaletta Bio has a consensus target price of $30.11, indicating a potential upside of 606.83%.

This table compares LadRx and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LadRx N/A -67.61% -45.39% Cabaletta Bio N/A -43.98% -40.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LadRx and Cabaletta Bio”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LadRx N/A N/A -$6.70 million ($0.15) N/A Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$67.68 million ($1.71) -2.49

Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LadRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of LadRx shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of LadRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LadRx beats Cabaletta Bio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LadRx



LadRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat patients with cancer. The company's advanced drug conjugate, aldoxorubicin that is in late-stage clinical trials is a version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin. Its pre-clinical therapeutics comprise linker activated drug releases 7, 8, 9, and 10 targeted against cancer The company was formerly known as CytRx Corporation and changed its name to LadRx Corporation in September 2022. LadRx Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Cabaletta Bio



Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis. It also develops DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris; and MuSK-CAART, an investigational cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating patients with anti- muscle-specific kinase antibody positive myasthenia gravis. It has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd; Oxford Biomedica; and WuXi Advanced Therapies, Inc. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

