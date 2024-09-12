BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.57.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.
BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.
