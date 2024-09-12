Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.38

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 260306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
