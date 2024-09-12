Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.38

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBYGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 260306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Burberry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.