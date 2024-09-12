Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.52

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.52 and last traded at C$13.45, with a volume of 58110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.43.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.00.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -9.56%.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
