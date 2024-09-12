BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

DOOO has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.00.

BRP Price Performance

BRP Announces Dividend

DOOO stock opened at $60.98 on Monday. BRP has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth about $241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BRP by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,850,000 after buying an additional 408,692 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BRP by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in BRP by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

