Brokerages Set Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Target Price at $11.22

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.22.

EC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,652,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 334,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 193,150 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,890,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

