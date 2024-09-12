Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading 4.3% Higher

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $165.68 and last traded at $165.02. Approximately 10,316,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 31,358,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.27.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.34. The company has a market cap of $770.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,225,987,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,223 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

