Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Decreased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $54,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 122.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,070,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 270,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $433,572,000 after purchasing an additional 97,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO opened at $158.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $185.16.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

