BridgeBio Pharma’s (BBIO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.92.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $27.99 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $102,586.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,390.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $676,234.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,897,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,917,867.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $102,586.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,390.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

