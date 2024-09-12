Brian G. Robins Sells 16,668 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 16,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $894,571.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,423,350.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
GitLab Stock Performance
Shares of GitLab stock opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.44. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.58.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. GitLab’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GTLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.
Get Our Latest Report on GitLab
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GitLab
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Alnylam Stock Soars 65%: Find Out What’s Behind the Gains
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.