BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 5,802.8% from the August 15th total of 28,800 shares. Approximately 41.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director Byron Riche Jones bought 41,755 shares of BranchOut Food stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $41,337.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,375.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BranchOut Food stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new position in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 94,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of BranchOut Food as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 452,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,507. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.66. BranchOut Food has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative net margin of 79.93% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%.

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

