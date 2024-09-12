Brambles Limited (BXB) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.29 on October 9th

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.289 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous final dividend of $0.22.
Brambles Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.
About Brambles
