Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) was up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 150,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 862,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Bowlero Stock Performance

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Bowlero’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $849,194.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,945,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 56.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth $1,636,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Bowlero by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,440,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,632,000 after buying an additional 236,060 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bowlero by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,817,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after buying an additional 275,525 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

