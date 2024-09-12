Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.90

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.90 and last traded at $82.86, with a volume of 117770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,082 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,326,000 after purchasing an additional 550,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $930,626,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,922,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,195,000 after acquiring an additional 360,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

