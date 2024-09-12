Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up about 1.3% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after buying an additional 155,565 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 73,219 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,570,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

BSX opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $121.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $83.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

