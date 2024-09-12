Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3,590.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,064.21.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $3,827.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,144.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,768.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,702.01.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $37.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.03 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

