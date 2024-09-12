boohoo group’s (BOO) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 27.13 ($0.35).

LON BOO opened at GBX 28.16 ($0.37) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78. The company has a market cap of £357.58 million, a PE ratio of -255.96 and a beta of 1.80. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 26.48 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 42.63 ($0.56). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 33.34.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

