Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Trading 1.8% Higher

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 19,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 145,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

In other Bonterra Resources news, Director Cesar Gonzalez acquired 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.