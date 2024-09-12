Bokf Na Sells 2,516 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $17,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $168.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.84.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $2.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.