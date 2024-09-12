Bokf Na Sells 15,774 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,573,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,774 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $92,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.