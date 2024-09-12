Bokf Na Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bokf Na grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $370.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $367.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

