Bokf Na Purchases 4,880 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bokf Na grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,810,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $169.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.35 and its 200 day moving average is $161.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

