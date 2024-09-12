Bokf Na Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,892 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $160.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

