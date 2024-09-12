Bokf Na Has $42.07 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bokf Na raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $42,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $370.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.69 and a 200-day moving average of $356.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

