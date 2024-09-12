Bokf Na Has $12.88 Million Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,157 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $12,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Pure Storage by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Up 2.1 %

Pure Storage stock opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.39, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $5,239,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,177 shares of company stock worth $18,863,083. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pure Storage

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.