BNP Paribas Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

BNP Paribas reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $16.32 on Monday. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

