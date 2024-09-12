BMO Capital Markets Raises American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $109.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AEP. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.15.

AEP stock opened at $103.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $104.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 14.8% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

