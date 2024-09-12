Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading Up 6%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) shares were up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.76 and last traded at $50.76. Approximately 126,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 559,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLBD. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 116.23% and a net margin of 7.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,636.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,636.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $145,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,622 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth about $2,951,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 25,102 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

