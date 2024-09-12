Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Up to $3.31

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.41. Blend Labs shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 197,542 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair upgraded Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Blend Labs Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $855.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 77.63% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $41,362,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blend Labs by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,249,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after acquiring an additional 46,526 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 6,716,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,283 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 780,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Blend Labs by 3,799.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 638,102 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

