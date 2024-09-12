Blast (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0088 on Exchanges

Blast (BLAST) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. Blast has a market capitalization of $175.64 million and approximately $35.00 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blast token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Blast has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000094 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Blast Profile

Blast was first traded on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,947,142,621 tokens. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 19,931,207,164.57382 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.008832 USD and is up 5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $31,746,282.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

