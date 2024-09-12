BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Stock Holdings Increased by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Free Report) by 641.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 1.16% of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,146,000.

Shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

