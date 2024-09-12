BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.11

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.11 and last traded at $51.09, with a volume of 351293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 468.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

