BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.11

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.11 and last traded at $51.09, with a volume of 351293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
