BlackRock Long-Term U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BELT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Long-Term U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BELT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 5,950.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

BlackRock Long-Term U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BELT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,393. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11. BlackRock Long-Term U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53.

