Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Ventum Financial

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Ventum Financial from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Blackline Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.80.

Shares of BLN stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.29. The company had a trading volume of 491,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of C$287.51 million and a PE ratio of -25.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.80. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$2.77 and a one year high of C$5.41.

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$31.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

